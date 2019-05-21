Watch DJ Khaled Take Meek Mill, Lil Baby to Church in ‘Weather the Storm’ Video

DJ Khaled has been dropping music videos left and right since the release of his new album Father of Asahd. In his latest, the rapper is joined by Meek Mill and Lil Baby in a black and white clip for “Weather the Storm.”

In the video, directed by Eif Rivera, the musicians are surrounded by gospel singers in white robes, who make prayer hands and sway as Khaled and his collaborators rap. The look is grainy, like footage coming out of an old projector, and the music video overall has a low-key production vibe.

The clip is one of several music videos DJ Khaled has released recently. Yesterday he dropped a visual for “Wish Wish,” which features Cardi B and 21 Savage and was also directed by Rivera. He also released a video for “You Stay” featuring Meek Mill, J Balvin and Lil Baby, and a gladiator-filled video for “Just Us” featuring SZA.

The rapper previously performed “Weather the Storm” on Saturday Night Live, where he was also joined by Meek Mill and Lil Baby. DJ Khaled appeared in a sketch with Pete Davidson and Paul Rudd, where he rapped about Netflix series Grace and Frankie.