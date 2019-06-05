Watch Dhani Harrison Perform Mythical Live Song ‘Never Know’

Dhani Harrison recorded a live version of his song “Never Know.” The opening track to his 2017 solo debut In Parallel, the ethereal song is part of Harrison’s live version of the album. Titled In Paralive, the record will be released on June 14th.

“I always believe in performing every album I make live from start to finish,” Harrison said in a statement. “To me it’s not done until you’ve done that. That’s the fun bit.” Recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the clip features Harrison accompanied by a string section and a slew of guests from In Parallel, including Summer Moon’s Camila Grey and Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins.

“When the breath was taken from the air/I was screaming,” Harrison sings over eerie strings at the start of the track, before the band erupts into the chorus: “We feel the same/You never know/You never know.”

Henson Studios, the site of the former A&M Studios, is where Harrison’s late father George rerecorded a live version of his song “Dark Horse” in 1974. “I’ve played intimate shows and recorded at Henson before,” Harrison said of the historic studio. “So to capture the cinematic feel of the album in that hallowed studio makes for a great time capsule of that time in my career.”

In Paralive will livestream on Harrison’s Facebook page on June 14th. On June 20th, Harrison will kick off a tour with Jeff Lynne’s ELO, stopping at Newark’s Prudential Center on July 20th and wrapping up in Pittsburgh on August 1st.