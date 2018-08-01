Watch Deafheaven, Chelsea Wolfe Duet in Eerie ‘Night People’ Video

Deafheaven singer George Clarke sings with Chelsea Wolfe in the band’s “Night People” video. Director Ben Chisolm maximizes every nuance of the duo’s faces, utilizing jittery editing and dreamlike blurs as they harmonize.
The brooding piano ballad highlights Deafheaven’s recently issued fourth LP Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. The post-metal quintet are currently promoting the album on a headlining North American tour that stretches through mid-August; their next date is August 1st in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Deafheaven have concerts booked throughout the summer and fall, including a series of European/U.K. dates in September and October. The band’s newly announced U.S. run with indie-rock act DIIV opens October 20th in Tucson, Arizona and wraps November 17th in Santa Cruz, California.
Wolfe released her fifth and most recent LP, Hiss Spun, in 2017.
Deafheaven Tour Dates
October 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
October 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
October 22 – El Paso, TX @ Low Brow Palace
October 23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
October 25 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
October 26 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
October 27 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
October 28 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
October 30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
October 31 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
November 1 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
November 2 – Providence, RI @ Fête Ballroom
November 3 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
November 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
November 6 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
November 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at the Taft Theatre
November 9 – Champaign, IL @ Canopy Club
November 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
November 11 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
November 13 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
November 15 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s
November 16 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
November 17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
Add a comment