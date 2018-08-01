Watch Deafheaven, Chelsea Wolfe Duet in Eerie ‘Night People’ Video

Deafheaven singer George Clarke sings with Chelsea Wolfe in the band’s “Night People” video. Director Ben Chisolm maximizes every nuance of the duo’s faces, utilizing jittery editing and dreamlike blurs as they harmonize.

The brooding piano ballad highlights Deafheaven’s recently issued fourth LP Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. The post-metal quintet are currently promoting the album on a headlining North American tour that stretches through mid-August; their next date is August 1st in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Deafheaven have concerts booked throughout the summer and fall, including a series of European/U.K. dates in September and October. The band’s newly announced U.S. run with indie-rock act DIIV opens October 20th in Tucson, Arizona and wraps November 17th in Santa Cruz, California.

Wolfe released her fifth and most recent LP, Hiss Spun, in 2017.

Deafheaven Tour Dates

October 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

October 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

October 22 – El Paso, TX @ Low Brow Palace

October 23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

October 25 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

October 26 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

October 27 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

October 28 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

October 30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

October 31 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

November 1 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

November 2 – Providence, RI @ Fête Ballroom

November 3 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

November 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

November 6 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

November 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at the Taft Theatre

November 9 – Champaign, IL @ Canopy Club

November 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

November 11 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

November 13 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

November 15 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s

November 16 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

November 17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst