Watch Dave Grohl’s Live Debut of ‘Play’ With All-Star Band

Dave Grohl debuted his one-man instrumental project “Play” live with an all-star band that included members of Queens of the Stone Age and Jane’s Addiction and producer Greg Kurstin.

The Foo Fighters frontman first revealed the prog-rock epic in a documentary back in August which showed him making a 23-minute instrumental track as he played all seven instruments (guitar, drums, Fender Rhodes piano, synthesizers, vibraphone, tambourine, tympani) while composing it.

Last night on December 8th, he performed “Play” for the first time live at Warren Haynes’ 2018 Christmas Jam in Asheville, North Carolina.





While he couldn’t play all seven instruments on stage, he invited some friends to debut the project with him. Grohl posted a photo on Twitter one day before the show revealing that Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Alain Johannes, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, Foo Fighters collaborator Drew Hester, guitarist Jason Falkner, super-producer Kurstin and Laundry Room Studios’ Barrett Jones would be performing with him.

Speaking in the two-part documentary, Grohl revealed the inspiration behind the project. “To any musician, young or old, a beautiful studio full of instruments like a playground,” he says. “To me, I’m like a kid in a candy store. Most musicians are always chasing the next challenge; you never feel satisfied, and you never feel like you’ve completely mastered the instrument you’re playing. It’s always going to be a puzzle; it’s always going to be a challenge. It’s a beautiful mystery. But once it gets its hooks in you, that’s when the obsession and the drive really kick in.”