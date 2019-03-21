Watch Daddy Yankee Perform Electrifying Dance Hit ‘Con Calma’ on ‘Corden’

Daddy Yankee brought the nightclub to the stage at The Late Late Show with his vibrant rendition of single “Con Calma.” The Puerto Rican singer’s lively performance, which was accompanied by a group of jumpsuit-clad dancers, marked the first time a Spanish language artist has been featured as James Corden’s musical guest.

In the clip, Daddy Yankee transforms Corden’s studio with a video screen backdrop that scrolls neon lights as the singer sings the spit-fire lyrics. His dance crew, who keep the quick beat, don Daddy Yankee masks midway through, recreating a stripped down version of the song’s music video. Snow, who guests on the track, appears via video screens for a verse.

Catch me this Wednesday performing the #1 Most-Streamed Song Globally #ConCalma on the @latelateshow with @JKCorden — Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) March 18, 2019

“Con Calma,” which dropped in January, recently hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay Songs chart. Daddy Yankee dropped the official music video for the track earlier this year.

Last year Daddy Yankee became the first Latin artist to reach No. 1 on Spotify, which scored him 10 Guinness World Records. “Despacito,” his 2017 single with Luis Fonsi, became a massive hit. The singer was honored with Premio Lo Nuestro’s Lifetime Achievement Award in February, where he performed a medley of his career hits.