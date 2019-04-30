Craig Finn Brings Anthemic New Song ‘Something To Hope For’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Craig Finn delivered a rousing performance of his new single “Something to Hope For” on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The song is a highlight from Finn’s fourth solo album, I Need a New War, which the singer released this month.

I Need a New War is the third part in a kind of trilogy of records Finn made the past few years with a group of collaborators that includes Josh Kaufman and Joe Russo.

“These three records are really about the same kind of people,” Finn recently told Rolling Stone. “They’re smaller, more realistic, more everyday, and more reflective of the people I see around me as I travel.”

For last night’s performance, Finn brought the full band that recorded his latest solo album to the late-night stage, featuring angelic backup vocals, a two-part horn section, and a searing guitar solo from Kaufman during the four minute performance.

Finn’s latest positive prayer is a song about a man who receives an unexpected windfall of insurance money after getting in a car accident. “He feels that the pain and suffering is worth it, because he finally has some money in his pocket,” Finn says. “Now he’s the big guy around. I was thinking how that would be for someone, what that would look like. I was thinking about someone whose only way ahead would be to endure bodily harm. But the song is still hopeful: now he’s got a little spring in his step. He’s talking to this woman, making promises. He’s finally got something to sell.”