Watch Conor Oberst, Phoebe Bridgers Cover Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

Better Oblivion Community Center have covered Lady Gaga’s Oscar-winning song “Shallow,” which is becoming part of the pop culture lexicon. The band, a collaboration between Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers, reimagined the A Star Is Born track during a performance at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn.

In the clip, which was shot by Brooklyn Vegan, the pair are joined onstage by Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs on guitar. Bridgers takes on the Lady Gaga lines while Oberst channels his best Bradley Cooper for an emotional, indie rock rendition of the song.

“Shallow” is one of several covers Better Oblivion Community Center has done recently on their spring tour, including Death Cab For Cutie’s “Title and Registration.” The pair dropped their self-titled album in February as a surprise. They told Rolling Stone in January that creating the joint album, which stemmed from a few informal writing sessions, was a new experience for them both.

“I’d never had the experience of writing a full record with another songwriter like this,” Oberst said. “It was from the ground up, sitting with guitars and spitballing different lyrics.” He added, “The whole experience was just what the doctor ordered for me to get excited about music again.”