Watch City Girls Party at Miami Carnival in New ‘Period’ Video

Drake-approved rap duo also debuted trailer for ‘Point Blank Period’ documentary

By
Brittany Spanos

Reporter

City Girls romp through Miami in the lively video for “Period.” The duo most recently appear on Drake’s Number One hit “In My Feelings.”

In the clip, the pair sport elaborate Carnival looks in between images of them showing jet skiing and rapping on the beach. The visual was shot before member JT began a two-year jail stint for credit card fraud, so she is seen alongside Yung Miami.

Also released today was a trailer for the Mass Appeal documentary titled Point Blank Period on the City Girls. Both Yung Miami and JT are seen talking bluntly about JT’s prison sentence as well as their changing lifestyles following the successful launch of their music careers.

City Girls released their debut album Period earlier this year. Yung Miami recently told Rolling Stone that she has only been rapping for 11 months, only unearthing her talent when JT invited Yung Miami to record a song for fun in her dad’s studio. They were signed last fall after their song “Fuck Dat Nigga” went viral. They signed to Quality Control Music (Migos, Lil Yachty) last fall.

Drake has been the biggest artist to co-sign the duo. He not only had them record a verse for “In My Feelings” but also shouted them out individually by name on the track. JT ended up beginning her prison time on the same day “In My Feelings” was released, so only Yung Miami appears in the New Orleans-set video for the hit that debuted last week. There are, however, several shots of the phrase “FREE JT” throughout the clip.

