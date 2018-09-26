Watch City Girls’ Cheeky New ‘Millionaire Dick’ Video

Miami duo City Girls get right down the – ahem – point in their song “Millionaire Dick,” from their debut album Period. Video God directed the video, which sees Yung Miami and JT lavishing in jewelry, cash and fancy clothes. Of course, this is all paid for by the “millionaire dick” in question: the older suit-clad gentlemen they flirt with and seduce throughout the video.

City Girls formed in 2017, releasing a few self-“joke” singles on SoundCloud, as they described, that went viral. They were signed by Quality Control (Migos, Lil Yachty) soon after, and released Period in the spring. Together, they also appeared on Drake’s Number One single “In My Feelings.” The Toronto rapper’s Scorpion was released on the same day City Girls’ JT went to prison for credit card fraud, though Yung Miami revealed to Rolling Stone that JT’s sentence won’t slow down City Girls’ burgeoning presence in the rap scene.