Watch Ciara Perform ‘Thinkin Bout You’ on ‘Kimmel’

Ciara recently dropped her new album, Beauty Marks, and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the release with a performance of her upbeat single “Thinkin Bout You.” The singer, clad in a red TBY-branded jumpsuit, went with a full production on Kimmel’s outdoor stage, complete with a set of staircases and a group of backup dancers, who hail from The Lab. In the clip, Ciara puts her impressive dance moves front and center as the track unfolds.

Shout Out To @InTheLab247 for rocking with your girl! You guys bring pure 🔥🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/MJ9Pg9bD8U — Ciara (@ciara) May 17, 2019

Beauty Marks was released May 10 via Ciara’s own Beauty Marks Entertainment. “Thinkin Bout You,” the album’s debut single, was written by Ester Dean and produced by Space Primates, with a music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis. “’Thinkin Bout You’ ignites all of the feel good senses from when you first meet someone you really like to when you catch yourself daydreaming about someone you really love,” Ciara said of the track. “That enticing mix of curiosity with butterflies is something everyone can relate to.”

Ciara will perform at NYC Pride Week. She is scheduled to appear at the opening ceremony concert for WorldPride on June 26 at Barclays Center alongside Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan and Billy Porter. Tickets are on sale now.