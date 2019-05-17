×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Madonna and Quavo Welcome the 'Future' in New Song Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Ciara Perform ‘Thinkin Bout You’ on ‘Kimmel’

It’s all about the dance moves for the “Beauty Marks” singer

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ciara recently dropped her new album, Beauty Marks, and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the release with a performance of her upbeat single “Thinkin Bout You.” The singer, clad in a red TBY-branded jumpsuit, went with a full production on Kimmel’s outdoor stage, complete with a set of staircases and a group of backup dancers, who hail from The Lab. In the clip, Ciara puts her impressive dance moves front and center as the track unfolds.

Beauty Marks was released May 10 via Ciara’s own Beauty Marks Entertainment. “Thinkin Bout You,” the album’s debut single, was written by Ester Dean and produced by Space Primates, with a music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis. “’Thinkin Bout You’ ignites all of the feel good senses from when you first meet someone you really like to when you catch yourself daydreaming about someone you really love,” Ciara said of the track. “That enticing mix of curiosity with butterflies is something everyone can relate to.”

Ciara will perform at NYC Pride Week. She is scheduled to appear at the opening ceremony concert for WorldPride on June 26 at Barclays Center alongside Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan and Billy Porter. Tickets are on sale now.

Related

(l to r) Numan Acar, Tom Holland and Jacky Gyllenhaal in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: ™ FAR FROM HOME
'Spider-Man' Cast Reveal Their Scripts Are as Redacted as the Mueller Report
Watch Vampire Weekend Jam Out 'Sunflower' on 'Kimmel'

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad