Watch Christina Aguilera Perform a Gothic Version of ‘Genie in a Bottle’ at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Christina Aguilera delivered a powerful performance of career-spanning hits, including a rock rendition of her debut single “Genie in a Bottle,” at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The Grammy Award-winning singer also performed snippets of hits from her 2002 album Stripped including “Dirrty,” “Beautiful,” “Fighter” and “Can’t Hold Us Down,” as well as her most recent single “Somos Nada” from her forthcoming Spanish-language LP.

Following her set, Aguilera received the first-ever Music Icon award from her “Pa Mis Muchachas” collaborator Becky G.

During her acceptance speech, the Grammy Award-winning singer said, “I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it’s speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own. My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to evoke change, my music is for you.”

According to Aguilera, her first Spanish-language since 2000’s Mi Reflejo will be released in three chapters.