Watch Charly Bliss Channel Kate Bush in ‘Young Enough’

Charly Bliss channel the artful visual drama of Kate Bush with their dizzying “Young Enough” video. Throughout the clip, singer Eva Hendricks and two backing dancers kick up dust as they perform interpretive movements in an open field. As the sunsets, their matching white outfits change from jumpsuits to gowns, and the visual style shifts from graceful to manic — including a series of fast-motion effects.

The Bush influence was intentional, as Hendricks told director Henry Kaplan that she wanted to channel the art-rocker’s iconic video for 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).” “[Kaplan] took that initial idea and made something totally beautiful and unique that’s as cinematic and sentimental as the song,” she said in a statement.

She also noted that the project, despite its “dreamlike and serene” style, was “physically draining” to film. “The entire crew and anyone who wasn’t in a given shot had to sprint behind the steadicam op so that they wouldn’t be seen and ruin the effect of the giant open field where we were shooting,” she added. “Between that, the choreography, racing to utilize available daylight, speeding up and slowing down the track to achieve the slow-motion and fast-motion effects and trying to get perfect, full takes because there’s so few cuts, this was an extremely challenging video to make, but for that reason it’s also our favorite.”

“Young Enough” is the title-track to the indie-pop quartet’s recently issued second LP. They are currently promoting the album on a North American tour that continues Wednesday, June 12th in Detroit, Michigan.