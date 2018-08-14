Rolling Stone
Watch Charlie Puth Bring Pop Delirium to ‘Kimmel’ Stage

Musician performs “How Long,” “The Way I Am” from new album ‘Voicenotes’

Charlie Puth swept through Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday with performances of two songs from his new album, Voicenotes, “How Long” and “The Way I Am.”

Puth opened with “How Long,” a slick pop gem about seeking forgiveness after a drunken one-night stand. Shuffling at his keyboard as he plucked out some of the song’s gauzy synths, Puth flung his voice perfectly between a croon and a falsetto, while the Kimmel crowd assisted on the song’s infectious, chanted hook, “How long has this been going on?”

Puth showed off his vocal range again during his performance of “The Way I Am,” a defiant track that mixes equally smooth pop production with a shrewd electric guitar riff.

Puth released Voicenotes in May, following his 2016 debut, Nine Track Mind. The pop singer is currently on tour in support of the record, with his U.S. run schedule to wrap September 1st in West Palm Beach, Florida.

