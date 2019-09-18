Watch Chance the Rapper Perform ‘I Got You (Always and Forever)’ on ‘Kimmel’

En Vogue and Kierra Sheard joined Chance the Rapper on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform his recent track “I Got You (Always and Forever).” The song, which comes off the rapper’s new album The Big Day, got a wild beach party vibe on Kimmel’s outdoor stage, with dancers moving energetically around the stage and Chance himself dressed as a lifeguard.

Chance also sat down with Kimmel to discuss his recent album, Kanye West being his spiritual advisor and how he actually called out Kimmel in a lyric on one of his new songs. He also talked about how he decided to postpone his tour to take paternity leave when his daughter was born.

“How does that work exactly?” Kimmel asked, pointing out that Chance is his own boss. “The fans are kind of my bosses, so you gotta let them know,” the rapper replied. “It’s just way harder, honestly, having two kids than having one… Being honest I couldn’t leave my wife at home with both of them.”

Chance the Rapper has postponed his tour until 2020. The Big Day Tour will now kick off on January 15th in San Diego, making stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Atlanta and more before wrapping February 24th in Milwaukee. “This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc,” he wrote on Twitter. “But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work.”