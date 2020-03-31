Watch Carole King Adapt ‘You’re So Far Away’ for the Age of COVID-19

Carole King has posted a video on her Facebook page to wish her fans well during the COVID-19 shut-in.

“I just want to say that I hope you and your family are well and that you all stay well,” she said. “I wish the same for all the medical professional that are doing such important and difficult work. And also to thank all the people who keep the groceries coming and the trash being picked up. There are so many things that I don’t know about, but I’m not taking it for granted, none of it.”

Near the end, she sang a portion of her 1971 classic “So Far Away” with slightly different lyrics to fit these times. “So far away,” she sings. “Everybody has to stay in one place anymore/It would be so fine to see your face at my door/Doesn’t help to know /You’re just time away.”

“Thank you for staying in and making sure that we do our part to help this crisis go away,” King says. May it be soon!”

King has stayed largely off the road in recent years, but in September she did perform a brief set at the Global Citizens Festival in New York City. Her last major concert took place July 3rd, 2016 in London’s Hyde Park where she played Tapestry straight through to honor the 45th anniversary of the landmark album. The Broadway music Beautiful has kept her music alive on the stage in recent years. It wrapped up a six-year run in October 2019, but since then it’s toured across America.

She’s one of several artists who have posted videos for their fans in the past few weeks, including Neil Young, Paul Simon, Joan Baez and Elvis Costello. Earlier this week, Elton John hosted Fox’s Living Room Concert. It featured performances by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey, Billie Joe Armstrong, Dave Grohl and many others all playing music from their homes.