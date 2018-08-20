Watch Cardi B Rap Inside Floating Telephone Booth in New ‘Ring’ Video

For a song that starts off painfully real – “Should I call first? I can’t decide/ I want to, but a bitch got pride” – the video for “Ring” is delightfully surreal. Cardi B raps about the emotional heft of having no missed calls from the inside of a floating telephone booth over a peaceful ocean.

On the chorus, Kehlani sings echoes about the age-old tribulations of waiting for a neglectful lover to call (“You don’t hit my line more/ You don’t make it ring, ring, ring”). The vocalist and rapper stand in tangled telephone wires, contrasting from shots of crashing waves and eerie, black voids.

“Ring” is the fifth single from Cardi B’s April-issued debut LP, Invasion of Privacy. The album also includes her breakout single “Bodak Yellow,” “Bartier Cardi” (featuring 21 Savage), “Be Careful” and “I Like It” (with Bad Bunny and J Balvin), along with guest spots from Migos, SZA, YG and Chance the Rapper.

Cardi B will attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20th, making her first public appearance since giving birth to her first child with husband and Migos rapper Offset. She leads the nominee pack at the ceremony with 10 total nods, including Best Video and Best New Artist.