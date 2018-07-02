Watch Cardi B, Offset Cuddle Up on Set of ‘Rolling Stone’ Shoot

Cardi B and Offset are Rolling Stone’s July cover stars, and a behind-the-scenes video shows a glimpse at the couple’s flirtatious day on set in Atlanta. Ruven Afanador captured the intimate photos.

It was a rainy day in Atlanta while the couple cozied up at Ambient Studio. The Migos member brought a large entourage with him, which included someone actively making beats on a laptop off to the side. In the studio, they posed for a bedroom scene, which was the couple’s idea and included a bit of groping.

Outside of Ambient, they posed in a convertible Rolls Royce filled with toys as the rain let up. Since it was an active street near the train tracks, young kids instantly recognized the stars and repeatedly passed by the set.

In Vanessa Grigoriadis’ story, Cardi B and Offset detail their relationship and pregnancy. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is due this July, and it will be the couple’s first child together. Recently, Cardi B revealed that she and Offset secretly married last fall, which inspired the title Invasion of Privacy for her debut album.