Watch Cage The Elephant Perform ‘Ready To Let Go’ on ‘Colbert’

Cage The Elephant revealed a new aesthetic on The Late Show with a performance of their recent single “Ready To Let Go.” The band played the mid-tempo rock number in front of a bright red background as frontman Matt Schulz slithered around the stage in a black latex suit and black cowboy hat.

In the clip, the musicians, the rest wearing gray suits, keep things cool and restrained. The swagger is kept to a minimum as the band poses with their instruments, with only Schulz moving around the stage.

“Ready To Let Go” comes off Cage The Elephant’s new album Social Cues, which is out now. The song reflects on Schultz’s divorce from his wife, a theme that threads through the album. Schultz told Rolling Stone that the track is about a trip to Pompeii where Matt and his wife realized they needed to divorce. “It’s hard when you love each other, but it just won’t work,” the singer said. “I’m glad to be past it.”

The album also features “Night Running,” a collaboration with Beck, who the band will tour with this summer. The Night Running Tour kicks off on July 11 in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater. Spoon, Sunflower Bean, Wild Belle and Starcrawler will open select dates.