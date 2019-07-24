×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Cory Booker Goes to Comic-Con Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Burna Boy Bring the Vibes With ‘Anybody’ on ‘Kimmel’

The track comes off the Nigerian musician’s new album “African Giant”

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Burna Boy brought the feeling of summer to the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live with his performance of single “Anybody.” The Nigerian musician offered up a smooth rendition of the tune while standing in a pile of sand and surrounded by palm trees, as if he was at a low-key beach party on a tropical island. Backed by a group of musicians, Burna Boy made Kimmel’s dark studio feel like it should be filled with sunshine.

“Anybody” comes off Burna Boy’s upcoming fourth album African Giant. Although the album is not yet out, the musician has dropped several singles from the release, including the recent “Pull Up” and “Location.” The album, which is out July 26th, is his second major label release, following 2017’s Outside.

The musician recently told Billboard, “Most Americans don’t even understand what I’m saying in my records, but they pick up on the vibe, the vibration… Everything started from Africa, and so music started from Africa. It’s all going to come back to its roots eventually. When you hear our music, it resonates in the soul.”

Burna Boy will be touring this summer, kicking off his global run August 9th in Toronto. The tour also hits Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Brussels and London. Tickets are on sale now.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad