Watch Burna Boy Bring the Vibes With ‘Anybody’ on ‘Kimmel’

Burna Boy brought the feeling of summer to the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live with his performance of single “Anybody.” The Nigerian musician offered up a smooth rendition of the tune while standing in a pile of sand and surrounded by palm trees, as if he was at a low-key beach party on a tropical island. Backed by a group of musicians, Burna Boy made Kimmel’s dark studio feel like it should be filled with sunshine.

“Anybody” comes off Burna Boy’s upcoming fourth album African Giant. Although the album is not yet out, the musician has dropped several singles from the release, including the recent “Pull Up” and “Location.” The album, which is out July 26th, is his second major label release, following 2017’s Outside.

The musician recently told Billboard, “Most Americans don’t even understand what I’m saying in my records, but they pick up on the vibe, the vibration… Everything started from Africa, and so music started from Africa. It’s all going to come back to its roots eventually. When you hear our music, it resonates in the soul.”

Burna Boy will be touring this summer, kicking off his global run August 9th in Toronto. The tour also hits Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Brussels and London. Tickets are on sale now.