Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next 'Fix' Singer Chris Lane Embraces Escapism on New Album 'Laps Around the Sun' Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Bruce Springsteen Play First Encore of Broadway Run

Musician breaks from script to play the ‘Born in the USA’ outtake “This Hard Land”

By

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruce Springsteen

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Bruce Springsteen has wrapped up every performance of Springsteen on Broadway with “Born To Run” since the show launched in October 2017, but on Tuesday night, he decided to deviate from the script. “You’re a beautiful audience,” he told the crowd after finishing “Born To Run.” “You’re so good, you get the first encore ever…Feel free to take a picture.”

He then launched into “This Hard Land,” a song he originally recorded during the Born in the USA sessions in 1983 but wouldn’t play in concert for a decade. Springsteen would eventually release “This Hard Land” in 1995 on his Greatest Hits LP and it’s since become a semi-regular part of his live show and a fan favorite.

The decision to add in an additional song to the tightly-scripted, 15-song Springsteen on Broadway set came from Patti Scialfa’s inability to perform her usual duets “Tougher From the Rest” and “Brilliant Disguise” with Springsteen. Springsteen has made extremely minor setlist variations to his Broadway show during its long run, most notably when Scialfia is absent and he removes their two duets in favor of “The Ghost of Tom Joad” and “Long Time Comin’.” But he recently added “Joad” into the main set regardless of if Scialfa appears or not. With one song to fill in, Springsteen added the “This Hard Land” encore to not short-change the crowd.

Springsteen on Broadway is slated to end on December 15th, but in a new interview with The Star Tribune, he hinted that it might continue after that in some form. “I’m here until December,” he said when asked about the possibility of taking the show on the road. “We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see. I’ve gotta run.”

In This Article: Bruce Springsteen

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad