Rolling Stone
Watch Brie Larson Cover Ariana Grande's 'My Everything'

Apparently Captain Marvel sings and plays guitar

In a series of Instagram stories, Brie Larson performed a cover of Ariana Grande’s “My Everything.” In the clip, the Captain Marvel actress strums a guitar and sings a stripped down version of the pop tune. At the end of the performance Larson adds a note that reads, “Thank you @arianagrande for having the most fun songs to sing!!!” Grande re-posted the video on her own Instagram story with a black heart emoji and teary-eyed face emoji.

In the video, Larson reveals that she actually borrowed the guitar and amp from a friend to perform the song, which comes off Grande’s second album My Everything, and noted that she hopes to get her own.

Although the Oscar-winning actress is well known for her movie career, Larson actually released in 2005 titled Finally Out Of P.E. and made a few waves with a bubblegum pop single called “She Said.” Earlier this year she and Samuel L. Jackson appeared on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” where they got down with another Grande track, “7 Rings.”

