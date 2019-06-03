Watch Brendon Urie Join Taylor Swift Onstage at Wango Tango

Taylor Swift performed at the annual iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles and brought out surprise guest Brendon Urie for a live rendition of their single “Me!” “This is our last song,” Swift told the audience. “Will you please sing it the loudest out of everything tonight?”

In the live clip, Urie appears onstage midway through the track, urging cheers from the audience. The pair offer an upbeat performance, giving the buoyant pop number some matching dance moves.

The singer, who wore a rainbow-themed ensemble, also brought up her recent letter to Republican senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, which asks him to support the Equality Act when the bill reaches the U.S. Senate. “It’s wonderful to be spending this particular evening with you, because today is the first day of Pride Month,” Swift said, according to Variety. “A lot of my songs are about love, and I just feel like who you love, how you identify, you should be able to live your life the way you want to live your life with the same rights as everybody else.”

She continued, “So I started this petition, and you can find the link on my Instagram. It’s for the Equality Act. and it basically just says that we want to send a message to our government that we believe everybody should be treated fairly in this country. If you sign it, it would really mean a lot to me, because I think we need to stick up for each other and stand together. Don’t you?”

Swift and Urie’s collaborative single “Me!” dropped earlier this year. The colorful music video set a VEVO record for the most views in the first 24 hours.