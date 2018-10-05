Watch Boy George, Culture Club Play Candlelit, Gospel-Tinged ‘Life’ on ‘Corden’

Boy George and Culture Club transformed the Late Late Show stage into a church on Thursday for a soulful rendition of their new song “Life.”

The band recruited a full gospel choir for the performance, with Boy George belting about hope and commitment in a husky vibrato. “Will you let me breathe now while I find my truth?/ If I love myself, don’t mean I don’t love you,” he sang, with candles and panes of stained-glass adding a spiritual vibe to the setting.

“Life” is the title-track to the group’s upcoming LP – their first in 19 years – due out October 26th. They previously teased the album with the reggae-tinged single “Let Somebody Love You.”

In early August, Culture Club wrapped the first leg of a massive North American tour. The second half of the jaunt launched later that month and will wrap Friday, October 5th in Fresno, California.