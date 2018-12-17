×
Watch Nas Play Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh in New Black Eyed Peas Video

‘Back 2 Hiphop’ comes off Black Eyed Peas’ latest album ‘Masters of the Sun Vol. 1’

The Black Eyed Peas go to ancient Egypt in the new video for “BACK 2 HIPHOP,” which features Nas as a gilded pharaoh. In the stylized, trippy clip, the musicians unleash the verses in the desert and in front of the pyramids of Giza – one of which is actually a spaceship. The motion graphic video was directed by Pasha Shapiro and the Egypt-outer-space theme was a concept by Peas’ mastermind Will.i.am.

The song comes off Black Eyed Peas’ seventh album MASTERS OF THE SUN VOL. 1, which dropped in November. The album cover features pyramid imagery in black and white along with the band members’ faces. Nas is one of several guest appearances on the album, which also features Slick Rick, Nicole Scherzinger and CL.

Black Eyed Peas will perform “BACK 2 HIPHOP” live on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, December 19th. 

