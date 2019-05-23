Watch Billy Ray Cyrus Perform ‘I’ve Been Around’ on ‘Corden’

Billy Ray Cyrus stopped by The Late Late Show to perform his emotional ballad “I’ve Been Around.” The country singer offered an intimate, moody rendition of the song alongside his backing band.

The song comes off Cyrus’ new album, The SnakeDoctor Circus, which drops May 24th. On the show, the singer spoke with host James Corden about the collection, which is a concept album he’s been working on for three years. Cyrus revealed that his beat-up jacket is actually the same one he wore in the music video for his 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Cyrus also discussed his recent collaboration with Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road,” and how the duo have become friends. “His record company and management had asked if I would be interested in joining him on the song,” Cyrus recounted. “I said, ‘What would I do because it’s already perfect.'” He added that he felt that the rapper hadn’t gotten his due, so he decided to help out. Lil Nas X has been so grateful that he recently sent Cyrus a Maserati on Postmates.

“I’ve been trying to master getting a sandwich,” Cyrus joked. “I don’t even know what to say.” He told Corden, “I feel like me and you should maybe do a little ‘Carpool Karaoke.'”