Mind The App: Psychology-Powered Wellness Platform Noom Is Helping People Shed Pandemic Pounds
Watch Billy Gibbons Jam With Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi for Guitar Legends 4

Big and Rich, Mike Love, Kenny Loggins, Julio Iglesias, and Larkin Poe will also perform at the annual charity event

Andy Greene

The annual Guitar Legends benefit concert is going virtual this year with a show featuring host Billy Gibbons alongside Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Big and Rich, Tedeschi/Trucks, Mike Love, Kenny Loggins, Julio Iglesias Jr., Keb’ Mo’, the Bacon Brothers, Lindsay Ell, and Larkin Poe.

It will air the air throughout the week of Veteran’s Day (November 11th) on NBC Peacock, Fox, ABC, CMT, MTV Classic, Armed Forces Network, and AXS, along with Youtube, Amazon, and Apple TV. There will also be a soundtrack on Pacific Records.

Check out this exclusive video of Gibbons playing the Elmore James classic “Done Somebody Wrong” with Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi. Gibbons taped his performances at the Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 in Los Angeles and the guests filmed their segments all over America.

All of the proceeds from Guitar Legends 4 will benefit non-profits associated with the military, including TAPS, Heart and Armor Foundation for Veterans Health, the McCain Institute Foundation, CreatiVets, Operation Stand Down of TN, Veterans Support Foundation, Patriotic Service Dog Foundation, and Bridging the Gap Foundation.

“The performances this year are especially spirited,” Music Director Martin Guigui said in a statement,  “with a heartfelt groove power to help us together overcome the challenges we all faced in 2020.”

