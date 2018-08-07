Watch Big Freedia, Lizzo Bring Bounce to Bingo Hall in ‘Karaoke’ Video

Big Freedia and Lizzo bring their bounce anthem “Karaoke” to the beach and the bingo hall in the new video for the 3rd Ward Bounce track.

The clip was filmed in Los Angeles and Freedia’s hometown, New Orleans, and captures the song’s euphoric, sugar-rush vibe. The pair twerk on the beach, Freedia spits the cut from the booth of a bingo hall and the video ends with revelers belting Lizzo’s catchy “Karaoke” hook at, naturally, the karaoke bar.

“Working with Lizzo in L.A. on this video was a career highlight,” Big Freedia said of the video. “Her energy was exactly what I needed to get this track to come to life.”

Big Freedia released 3rd Ward Bounce in June. The EP follows her 2017 holiday-themed EP, A Very Big Freedia Christmazz, and her 2014 album, Just Be Free. The rapper also recently appeared on Drake’s “Nice for What,” and in the New Orleans-centric video for “In My Feelings.”

Big Freedia also announced a co-headlining tour with Tank and the Bangas that kicks off October 6th with a set at the Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles and continues with two previously-announced shows in Washington D.C., October 18th and 19th. Tickets for the new dates – which start October 20th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – go on sale August 10th.

Big Freedia Tour Dates

October 6 – Los Angeles @ Adult Swim Festival

October 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

October 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 23 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 25 – Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall

October 26 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

October 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

October 30 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow

October 31 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

November 2 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

November 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

November 5 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

November 6 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

November 7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

November 9 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre