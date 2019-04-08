Watch Beyonce’s Trailer for New Coachella Documentary ‘Homecoming’

Beyoncé released the first trailer for Homecoming, a documentary film about her legendary headlining performance at Coachella in 2018.

The film will premiere on Netflix on April 17th – between the two weekends of this year’s Coachella – and will depict previously unseen rehearsal and behind-the-scenes footage of the performance as well as the concert itself. The Coachella performance, which was live-streamed, was the first time a black woman headlined the festival in its 19-year history.

“Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming [will trace] the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement,” said a spokesperson said in a statement.

The film will focus on the performance’s homage to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and how Beyoncé drew inspiration from the black collegiate experience.

Earlier this year, through her BeyGood initiative, Beyoncé announced her Homecoming Scholars Award Program, a scholarship program at four HBCUs.