Beyoncé Continues Honoring Tina Turner on Tour With ‘River Deep – Mountain High’ Cover

The Renaissance tour has turned into something of a Tina Turner tribute show in more ways than one. The legendary singer has had an obvious impact on Beyoncé’s career over the more than three decades during which she has actively redefined pop showmanship. But since Turner died last week at the age of 83, Queen Bey has brought her underlying influence directly to the surface. During the world tour’s first of five stops in London, she performed “River Deep – Mountain High” for a sold-out crowd.

The song appeared during the “Opening Act” of Beyoncé’s setlist, which kicks off the show with songs like “Dangerously in Love,” “Flaws and All,” and an abridged cover of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin Down.”

In a deep blue dress, Beyoncé captured the storytelling that defined much of Turner’s music as she delivered a stunning vocal performance to the audience. Despite being credited to Ike & Tina Turner — thanks to a deal her overbearing and abusive husband cut with Phil Spector, who was similar in character — “River Deep – Mountain High” is all Tina Turner. Her husband didn’t so much as strum a single string on a guitar for it.

Last week, Beyoncé instructed her Paris audience to salute Turner with her as the world mourned the loss of a legend. “I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner,” she told the crowd. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love … I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

The singer had also penned a letter to Turner, which she shared on her official website. “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” Beyoncé wrote. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”