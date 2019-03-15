Watch Better Oblivion Community Center Play ‘Sleepwalkin’ on ‘Corden’

Better Oblivion Community Center brought some rock ‘n’ roll grit to their single “Sleepwalkin” on The Late Late Show, transforming the introspective indie folk tune into a raucous, guitar-driven number. The band’s two members, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers, were joined onstage by three backing musicians, who added to the uptempo vibe. The static-laced song, sung as a duet between the two vocalists, builds to a rollicking climax in its live version, concluding with a wave of electric guitars.

Better Oblivion Community Center appeared on the scene earlier this year with a surprise, self-titled debut album, which Oberst and Bridgers co-wrote. The pair told Rolling Stone in January that creating the joint album, which started from a few informal writing sessions, marked a new experience for them both. “I’d never had the experience of writing a full record with another songwriter like this,” Oberst said. “It was from the ground up, sitting with guitars and spitballing different lyrics.” He added, “The whole experience was just what the doctor ordered for me to get excited about music again.”

The duo will take the new songs on tour this spring, kicking off the live shows in March in Tucson, Arizona. The band will perform throughout the U.S. before heading to Europe.