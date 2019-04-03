Watch Ben Platt and James Corden Act Out ‘Soundtrack to a Bromance’

Ben Platt appeared on The Late Late Show to promote his new album and James Corden used the opportunity to film a segment called “Soundtrack to a Bromance.” Platt, best known for playing the title role in Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, used the opportunity to showcase his ability to sing a variety of music.

In the clip, the pair move through nine different sets and perform 12 songs to tell the tale of two very best friends. Opening at a bus stop with the two as young boys, they croon The White Stripes’ “I Can Tell That We Are Gonna Be Friends” before playing out the friendship from childhood to adulthood. Throughout the segment, Corden and Platt sing everything from Fun.’s “We Are Young” to LMFAO’s “Shots” to Adele’s “Hello.” After coming apart, the two men are reunited back at the bus stop with a rousing version of The Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

Platt also took the stage to perform his single “Older,” which comes off his recently released debut album Sing To Me Instead.

During his appearance, Platt told Corden how he celebrated the end of his run in Dear Evan Hansen, which is currently being adapted into a film. “The night of I had like 40 of my friends and we rented out this big karaoke room in New York,” Platt said. “I only picked songs that were way out of my range and just shredded my chords and just really abused them because I’d been so delicate with them up until that point. And then I went home and ordered Panda Express via Postmates.”