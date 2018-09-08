Watch Beck Perform With Phoenix at Los Angeles Concert

Phoenix brought out surprise guest Beck to perform a pair of songs during the second night of the French band’s five-night residency at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre.

“Every night we played in L.A. has to be special. I think there’s almost one L.A. reference in every single song that we have. So this is one of your anthems,” singer Thomas Mars said before performing the opening verse of Sea Change‘s “Lost Cause” (via Pitchfork).

Beck then appeared unannounced to assist in the upbeat rendition of the track alongside Phoenix, with Beck and Mars trading off on lead vocals. Following “Lost Cause,” Beck led Phoenix on a stripped-down, abbreviated rendition of Odelay‘s “Jackass.”

Following a gig Saturday in Berkeley, California, Phoenix return to the Fonda residency on Monday night.

Both Beck and Phoenix released albums in 2017, with the former dropping Colors and the latter unveiling Ti Amo. Throughout the summer, both artists have crossed paths on the festival circuit, with both Beck and Phoenix booked to play Memphis, Tennessee’s Mempho Music Festival on October 6th.