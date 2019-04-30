×
Rolling Stone
Watch Beach House's New Live Concert Film

The band debuts ‘Beach House Live at Kings Theatre’

Beach House have premiered a live concert film depicting their August 23, 2018 performance at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. Produced by Pitchfork, the film, titled “Beach House Live at Kings Theatre,” spans an hour and 30 minutes and includes songs from the band’s entire catalogue, including last year’s album 7.

In the film, band members Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally perform an extensive setlist stretching back to their 2008 album Devotion. The performance, which features dim lights and a moody vibe, showcases the group’s signature dream pop in both close-up stage shots and crowd shots.

The band has also announced an expanded touring schedule for 2019, with additional dates in the U.S. They will also perform at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival and Las Vegas’ Psycho Fest in August. Beach House was previously announced as part of the lineup for All Points East Festival, Bonnaroo and Bellwether Music Festival. Tickets for the new dates go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Beach House Tour Dates

Apr. 30 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Madonna Inn
May 03 – Long Beach, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival
May 04 – Long Beach, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival
May 08 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre
May 09 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre
May 24 – Madrid, ES – Tomavista Festival
May 26 – London, UK – All Points East Festival
Jun. 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Jun. 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Jun. 11 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome
Jun. 14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo
Aug. 01 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Theatre
Aug. 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga
Aug. 04 – Northampton, MA – The Pines Theatre
Aug. 06 – Cleveland, OH – Agora
Aug. 07 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
Aug. 08 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside
Aug. 09 – Waynesville, OH – Bellwether Music Festival
Aug. 10 – Waynesville, OH – Bellwether Music Festival
Aug. 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Fest
Aug. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Fest
Aug. 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Fest

