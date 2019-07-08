Watch Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson Perform ‘Lost Inside of You’ Live

Barbra Streisand headlined British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park and took the opportunity to reunite with her A Star Is Born costar Kris Kristofferson. The pair offered a duet of “Lost Inside of You,” a track from the 1976 film (a.k.a the “Shallow” of its time).

After performing “Evergreen,” which also appeared in the movie, Streisand introduced Kristofferson, calling him “one of my favorite leading men.” “Here’s a song that we sang together in the movie, right?” the singer said. “I love this song.”

Kristofferson also performed on the day-long show, sharing the bill with Streisand and Bryan Ferry. Streisand also welcomed Lionel Ritchie, a surprise guest who joined her to sing “The Way We Were.” Streisand has previously teased another collaboration with Kristofferson, including in April when she posted a photo of the duo on Instagram with the caption “Stay tuned.”

Streisand came up against some controversy earlier this year with comments she made about Michael Jackson after the airing of documentary Leaving Neverland. In an interview, Streisand downplayed the molestation accusations and their impact on Wade Robson and James Safechuck. She later clarified her comments, saying in a statement, ““To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone. The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them.”