Watch Avril Lavigne Perform ‘I Fell In Love With the Devil’ on ‘Corden’

The singer lets her heartbreak shine in live performance

Avril Lavigne hit the stage at The Late Late Show to perform her single “I Fell In Love With the Devil.” The Canadian singer was joined by her live band for the emotive anthem, played on an appropriately red-lit stage.

In the clip, Lavigne passionately sings the song’s chorus, howling, “I fell in love with the devil/I’m underneath his spell/Someone send me an angel/To lend me a halo.” The heartbreak-tinged number is a much more emotionally-driven track than her previous singles, “Head Above Water” and “Dumb Blond,” which features Nicki Minaj.

The singer’s sixth album Head Above Water dropped in February via BMG. In a statement, Lavigne said, “I feel like I’ve really opened up on this record more than I ever have before. Each song tells a story that will hopefully inspire others to believe in themselves and stand up for what they know is right and what they truly deserve.”

