From Kacey Musgraves to Paramore, Here’s How to Watch the Austin City Limits Music Fest Livestream Online for Free

After 20 years of live music, Austin City Limits festival returns for another round this weekend. Back in May, Austin City Limits announced its 2022 lineup, which includes headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, and dozens of acts that’ll play the two-weekend festival. Here’s what you need to know about buying last-minute tickets to Austin City Limits, and how you can watch the music festival at home even if you can’t make it to Zilker Park this year.

(And you can follow Rolling Stone on the ground at ACL on Twitch all weekend long.)

When Is Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022?

Similar to Coachella, Austin City Limits music fest takes place over the course of two separate weekends, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, and for another three days on Oct. 14 through the 16th.

Can You Still Buy Austin City Limits Tickets?

As long as you hurry. Tickets to the Austin City Limits festival are still available, and you can score weekend passes and single-day tickets online at the time of this writing for both weekends. While some of the single-day tickets for Weekend One are still available on the festival’s official website, it looks you’ll need to join a waitlist for the general admission, three-day passes. Hotel packages have sold out. The good news is that there are still a handful of ticket sites that currently have ACL tickets on sale.

Vivid Seats, StubHub, and Ticketmaster all offer ACL passes for Weekend One and Weekend Two. Bonus: Rolling Stone readers can get $15 off ticket orders over $125 with promo code RS15 at checkout.

Is Austin City Limits Music Festival Streaming Online?

If you didn’t get tickets on time, or you simply just want to enjoy some of the live sets from the comfort of your couch, you can watch much of the first weekend’s lineup at home and online this year. ACL is exclusively streaming live on Hulu for the first weekend, and you can catch everyone from the Chicks to Kacey Musgraves to Omar Apollo to Paramore live on the streaming service, though Hulu won’t be streaming the second weekend.

How to Watch Austin City Limits Music Festival Online for Free

Hulu is one of the only streaming services that offers a free trial to get streaming, which means you can watch the Austin City Limits 2022 livestream for free this weekend, no promo code needed. Hulu’s ad-supported base plan starts at $6.99 per month, and its ad-free plan costs $12.99 per month, but both include a 30-day free trial before you have to pay anything. If you want to watch your favorite artists and bands perform at ACL 2022, all you have to do is sign up for a Hulu free trial and turn up your soundbar.

Hulu will offer two different feeds, or channels, that you can watch during the first weekend of the festival. The streaming service announced the official livestream schedule earlier this week, and each day’s shows kick off around 2 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT, with headliners hitting the stage later in the day. You can see when your favorite artist is playing on Hulu.

Austin City Limits Music Festival: Headliners, Lineup, Livestream Schedule

This year’s Austin City Limits has a ton of artists on the bill, though only a select few will make it over to your screen. The good news? It’s a damn good list. If you’re watching the Hulu livestream at home, you can watch Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, James Blake, Noah Cyrus, Kevin Morby, Omar Apollo, the Chicks, and Jazmine Sullivan starting on Friday, Oct. 7.

Saturday’s livestream lineup includes Flume, Diplo, the War on Drugs, and Conan Gray. To wrap up the first weekend’s livestream, Musgraves, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Japanese Breakfast, Goose, Spoon, Oliver Tree, and Muna are among the artists and bands set to perform.

You can check out the complete festival lineup at aclfestival.com, and follow the livestream schedule on Hulu.