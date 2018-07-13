Watch Ariana Grande’s Cosmic New Lyric Video for ‘God Is a Woman’

Ariana Grande has dropped the new lyric video for “God Is a Woman,” the second single off her forthcoming album Sweetener, a week early. The 25-year-old singer’s fourth studio album will be released on August 17th.

The lyric video for the tune features sweeping skyward shots of clouds and space as she intertwines sexuality and spirituality themes. “You, you love it how I move you/ You love it how I touch you, my one,” she sings. “When all is said and done/ You will believe God is a woman.” The clip ends with a shot of Grande in profile.

“God Is a Woman” follows two previous releases from Grande for this album cycle, including Sweetener‘s lead single “No Tears Left to Cry” and the Nicki Minaj-assisted “The Light Is Coming.” The album’s other two features are Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams. She has also made a couple guest appearances on other artists’ songs, including Troye Sivan’s “Dance to This” and Nicki Minaj’s “Bed.”

Sweetener follows her 2016 LP Dangerous Woman, which featured a mix of house and hip-hop-leaning tracks. While touring in support of Dangerous Woman last year, Grande’s show in Manchester was hit with tragedy when a bomber detonated an explosive that left 23 dead and 500 injured. She held a benefit concert called One Love Manchester that featured artists like Justin Bieber and Katy Perry performing in support of the victims and their families.