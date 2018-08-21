Rolling Stone
Watch Ariana Grande as Jesus in ‘God Is A Woman’ Performance at 2018 MTV VMAs

Pop star released fourth album ‘Sweetener’ on Friday

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Ariana Grande performed her latest single “God Is A Woman,” bringing to life Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

Grande took on the Jesus role and surrounded herself with a group of all-female apostles, a move that might ruffle some feathers on the Christian right. At the end, she brought out her mother and grandmother as fiancé Pete Davidson cheered her on while somewhere backstage Madonna wondered why this child was stealing her act.

Max Martin and members of his Wolf Cousins songwriting team co-wrote the slow-burning Sweetener track. The night of her new album’s release, Grande stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to host a quick listening party, debuting portions of the new songs and discussing them with the host. She also paid tribute to Aretha Franklin by covering “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman” with the Roots at the beginning of the episode.

