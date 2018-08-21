Watch Ariana Grande as Jesus in ‘God Is A Woman’ Performance at 2018 MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande performed her latest single “God Is A Woman,” bringing to life Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

Grande took on the Jesus role and surrounded herself with a group of all-female apostles, a move that might ruffle some feathers on the Christian right. At the end, she brought out her mother and grandmother as fiancé Pete Davidson cheered her on while somewhere backstage Madonna wondered why this child was stealing her act.