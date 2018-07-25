Rolling Stone

Watch Arctic Monkeys’ Spot-On Strokes Cover of ‘Is This It?’

Singer Alex Turner is a noted diehard fan

alex turner arctic monkeys the strokes cover

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

Sacha Lecca

Arctic Monkeys covered the Strokes‘ “Is This It?” during their Tuesday concert at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, New York.

Frontman Alex Turner adopted a thick, vibrato-heavy croon during the performance, with his band recreating the 2001 track’s chugging guitars and melodic, high-octave bass. The group even augmented the song with sporadic, spacey synth.

Turner has often cited his diehard Strokes fandom. “I remember I used to play that first album in college all the time, when our band was first starting,” he told NME in 2011. “Loads of people were into them, so loads of bands coming out sounded like them. And I remember consciously trying not to sound like the Strokes, deliberately taking bits out of songs that sounded too much like them, but I still loved that album.”

As Pitchfork notes, Arctic Monkeys previously covered the band’s “Take It Or Leave It” (in 2012) and “Reptilia.” Turner even alluded to his Strokes passion on “Star Treatment,” the opening cut from Arctic Monkeys’ most recent LP, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, singing, “I just wanted to be one of the Strokes; now look at the mess you made me make.”

Arctic Monkeys recently performed piano ballad “The Ultracheese” on The Late Show.

In This Article: Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes

