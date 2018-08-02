Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Stephen Colbert Offers to Circumcise 'Slightly Jewish' Paul Ryan on 'Late Show' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Arctic Monkeys’ Powerful White Stripes Tribute in Detroit

British band delivers dramatic rendition of ‘White Blood Cells’ deep cut, “The Union Forever”

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
alex turner of the arctic monkeys

Arctic Monkeys covered the White Stripes' "The Union Forever" during a concert in Detroit, Michigan.

Sacha Lecca

Arctic Monkeys delivered a delightful yet dramatic cover of the White Stripes’ deep cut “The Union Forever” during a gig in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday.

Most of the lyrics of the White Blood Cells track are cribbed from Orson Welles’ 1941 classic Citizen Kane, and Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner delivered them with gravitas tinged with his own rakish style. With added keys, bass and other instruments, the Arctic Monkeys gave the song a harder edge than the original.

The Arctic Monkeys’ White Stripes cover comes days after the band performed another location-specific tribute, covering the Strokes’ “Is This It?” during their concert in New York City.

The Arctic Monkeys are on the road in support of their latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, which arrived in May. The group’s North American trek wraps August 5th at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

In This Article: Arctic Monkeys, The White Stripes

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad