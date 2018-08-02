Watch Arctic Monkeys’ Powerful White Stripes Tribute in Detroit

Arctic Monkeys delivered a delightful yet dramatic cover of the White Stripes’ deep cut “The Union Forever” during a gig in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday.

Most of the lyrics of the White Blood Cells track are cribbed from Orson Welles’ 1941 classic Citizen Kane, and Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner delivered them with gravitas tinged with his own rakish style. With added keys, bass and other instruments, the Arctic Monkeys gave the song a harder edge than the original.

The Arctic Monkeys’ White Stripes cover comes days after the band performed another location-specific tribute, covering the Strokes’ “Is This It?” during their concert in New York City.

The Arctic Monkeys are on the road in support of their latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, which arrived in May. The group’s North American trek wraps August 5th at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario.