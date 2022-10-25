No Lie: 2 Chainz Lands New Gig As Host of ‘Amazon Music Live’

2 Chainz is taking his talents online as the new host of Amazon Music Live, a new weekly live stream concert series premiering exclusively on Prime Video.

Airing each week after Thursday Night Football on Amazon, the show will see some of the biggest musical acts in the world hitting the stage to perform their most popular tracks and fan favorites. 2 Chainz will serve as host and MC, introducing each of the artists and interviewing them during the show.

Amazon Music Live premieres October 27 with musical guest Lil Baby, who will perform cuts off his recently released album, It’s Only Me. Meghan Thee Stallion hits the Amazon stage on November 3, ahead of her LA3C Festival performance, and country star Kane Brown will treat fans to songs from his new album Different Man on November 10. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Buy Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Filmed in front of a live audience, the concert is streaming exclusively for Amazon Prime Members, who will be able to watch it live or on-demand after each airing (an Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99/month but the site has a 30-day free trial offer that you can use to stream Amazon Music Live online free).

“Every Thursday night, I’m bringing the biggest and the brightest stars in music to the Amazon Music Live stage in Los Angeles,” 2 Chainz says, in a release. “We have the people that are influencing the culture and have carved their own unique path in music, like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be for the official Thursday turn up!”

Amazon says music and sports go hand in hand, and they’re betting on Amazon Music Live to find a big audience, especially when paired with Thursday Night Football.

“Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment,” says Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music. “With Amazon Music Live, we’ve created a new, can’t-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football—the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video.”

This is the latest live music release from Amazon — the site is streaming Kendrick Lamar’s “Big Steppers Tour” show from Paris on-demand right now and Amazon is set to premiere Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty show next month.