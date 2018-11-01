Watch Alice in Chains’ Sinister, Sci-Fi ‘Never Fade’ Video

Alice in Chains blend gritty realism and creepy fantasy in their new video for “Never Fade,” the latest single from the alt-metal band’s sixth LP, Rainier Fog. Director Adam Mason continues the cryptic dark thriller storyline from his previous clip for “The One You Know,” veering from an extra-terrestrial attack to a violent home invasion involving a plied-out tooth and a mysterious bodily fluid. Throughout the madness, Alice in Chains perform in the same dark setting from the earlier visual, their movements colored by red and green lights.

“The full story will gradually be revealed,” singer-guitarist William DuVall said of the video series in a statement. “For now, check out what we love to do best – play live and tell a story with our music.”

“Never Fade” is Alice in Chains’ third single from the August-released Rainier Fog, following “The One You Know” and “So Far Under.” The album, their first since 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, peaked at Number 12 on the Billboard 200. The band has a series of international dates booked for November, including a show in Santiago, Chile on the 2nd.