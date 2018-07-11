Watch Alessia Cara’s Home Footage Video for New Song ‘A Little More’

Alessia Cara explores a craving for intimacy on her stripped-down new song “A Little More,” which she released Wednesday to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

“There you are with your college friends/ You played in their marching band,” the singer croons over a lo-fi electric guitar strum, with dense harmony vocals punctuating the sparse arrangement. “I can’t help but wish I knew you then/ But I guess I know you now/ It looks as if I’ve stumbled right into the palm of your hand.”

Cara wrote and produced the song, and she also directed and shot the single’s intimate video, a montage of home footage from beaches, moving cars, swimming pools and hotel rooms.

“A Little More” is Cara’s second preview from her upcoming second LP, The Pains of Growing, following the June-issued synth-pop cut “Growing Pains,” “which she debuted on The Tonight Show.