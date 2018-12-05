Watch Alessia Cara Perform Emotional New Album Cut ‘Out of Love’ on ‘Fallon’

Alessia Cara returned to the Fallon stage in her oversized men’s suit, sneakers and pink tie to perform her emotional ballad, “Out of Love.” Unlike previously released singles “Growing Pains” and “Trust My Lonely,” “Out of Love” is a deep cut from her new album The Pains of Growing. The performance had a sultry air as Cara unleashed the emotional number under a single spotlight, accompanied by a group of musicians that included a cellist and three backup singers.

Cara also teamed up with Anderson .Paak for a game of charades against Fallon and actress Saoirse Ronan. One of the cards Cara pulled was “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” which she instantly griped about. “I don’t want this one,” she said, but eventually acted out the clue with a few ninja moves.

Cara’s second album, The Pains of Growing, was just released on November 30th. Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield wrote that on the album the singer “seizes the role of pop auteur, venting with a jaded wit that feels totally fresh.” The album is Cara’s followup to her critical 2015 breakout album, Know-It-All, which led to her winning a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2017.

Earlier this year, Rolling Stone spoke with Cara about themes from the new album. As “Out of Love” suggests, romantic relationships were a big one. “Throughout this album process I was in a relationship, and that relationship ended,” Cara said. “There were a lot of emotions that came with that, and the grieving process of that. I know that sounds dramatic, but it really is a grieving process!”