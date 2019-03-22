×
Watch ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Cast Perform Soulful Medley on ‘Fallon’

Songs come from a new Broadway musical about The Temptations

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, a jukebox musical about the life and career of The Temptations, recently debuted on Broadway and cast stopped by to tease the songs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Cast members took Fallon’s stage to perform a special medley of tunes from the musical, including “Get Ready” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”

In the clip, five cast members, each dressed in a dark suit with a blue velour jacket, sing and dance with the help of a live band. The actors recreate many of The Temptations’ signature moves in their choreography, evoking the band’s soulful, upbeat vibe.

Ain’t Too Proud is currently playing at the Imperial Theatre in New York City. The musical follows hit band through their career and includes favorite songs like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” It was previously performed at Berkeley Rep and The Kennedy Center before moving to Broadway, where it was directed by Des McAnuff, a Tony winner for Jersey Boys. The musical was choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, who also worked on Jersey Boys, as well as On Your Feet. Tickets are on sale for dates through November.

