Watch Ace Frehley Reunite With Kiss for Acoustic Set

Kiss reunited with original lead guitarist Ace Frehley for the first time in 17 years for an acoustic set on the annual Kiss Kruise. Frehley joined Kiss for four songs, including “Nothing to Lose” and “Rock and Roll All Nite.” The group also performed their cover of the Rolling Stones’ “2000 Man” – which Frehley sang on 1979’s Dynasty – as well as Hello’s “New York Groove,” which Frehley covered on his 1978 solo debut.

Prior to their rendition of “Nothin’ to Lose,” Frehley said, “This is great… this is so great. Thank you guys for inviting me up.” Paul Stanley then added, “All this couldn’t have happened if we hadn’t happened. We started this. So thank you for being here.” Along with Frehley, the acoustic set featured former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick. Both Frehley and Kulick were performing on the Kiss Kruise as solo artists.

Frehley has split from Kiss twice, first in 1982 and then again in 2001. Since then, the original four members have only taken the stage together once: At the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, though the group did not perform due to a lineup dispute. More recently, Frehley has joined Gene Simmons for a handful of smaller performances.

Following the Kiss Kruise, Kiss are set to embark on their End of the Road World Tour, which is being billed as their final trek. The tour kicks off in January in Vancouver.