Washed Out Shares Steamy, NSFW Video for ‘Paralyzed’

Washed Out has released “Paralyzed,” the third single from his upcoming album Purple Noon. The song is accompanied by a tastefully NSFW video by director Caroline Koning, shot in her native Holland and starring real-life couple Shay and Dorien.

On her inspiration for the video, Koning said: “Human contact, and something as simple as a touch, has new meaning in the context of today. These special times make the viewing experience of physical togetherness a different one, and I wanted to tap into that sentiment in a pure way. The couple we follow in the film capture this simplicity beautifully, and what we see on screen all happened very organically. Encapsulating a perhaps general longing for closeness through a very unpretentious narrative gives this spot a natural honesty that I think visualizes the track in a strong manner.”

Purple Noon, Washed Out’s “Mediterranean love letter” and his first full-length album in three years, arrives on Friday, August 7th via Sub Pop. Along with “Paralyzed,” the 10-track LP also features the singles “Time to Walk Away” and “Too Late.”

Washed Out will be hosting several virtual events, known collectively as Purple Noon Nights, for the album release weekend. Kicking off with a listening party on August 6th, he will perform with his live band via livestream on Friday with select songs from Purple Noon, following by an Instagram Live Q&A on Saturday and a Magic Hour Mix DJ set on Sunday. The listening party, full band set, and Magic Hour DJ set will all be broadcast live from Washed Out’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram TV, and Twitch accounts.