Washed Out Previews New Album With ‘Time to Walk Away’

Washed Out, a.k.a. Ernest Greene, has released “Time to Walk Away,” the lead single from his upcoming record Purple Noon, out August 7th via Sub Pop.

Directed by Riley Blakeway, the video features a relationship disintegrating as a couple painfully reflects on their past together as they try to move on. “I just wanna go back, start it all again,” Greene sings over dreamy instrumentation, as the man (Jae Overton) bashes his skateboard against a wall and the woman (Teresa Oman) sulks at a party. “Is it time to walk away?”

Purple Noon marks Greene’s fourth LP, following 2017’s Mister Mellow. Greene wrote, recorded and produced the record in Atlanta, Georgia, while it was mixed by his collaborator Ben H. Allen. The album was inspired by the coastlines of the Mediterranean and the island’s culture and was named after the 1960 film directed by René Clément.

Purple Noon is currently available for preorder. Records ordered in the U.S. will be released as a “Loser” edition on clear vinyl, while vinyl in Europe and the U.K. will be purple.

Purple Noon Tracklist

1. Too Late

2. Face Up

3. Time to Walk Away

4. Paralyzed

5. Reckless Desires

6. Game of Chance

7. Leave You Behind

8. Don’t Go

9. Hide

10. Haunt