See Warren Haynes, Robert Randolph Cover ‘Can’t You See’ at Love Rocks NYC

Warren Haynes and Robert Randolph delivered a rousing rendition of the Marshall Tucker Band classic “Can’t You See” as part of this year’s Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, which took place Thursday, June 3rd at the Beacon Theatre.

Guitarist and former New York Yankees great Bernie Williams and the event’s all-star house band — Steve Gadd, Shawn Pelton, Eric Krasno, Larry Campbell, Jeff Young and Ricky Peterson — also took part in the “Can’t You See” performance.

This year’s concert was hosted by Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Garlin, The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli and surprise guest host Bill Murray, who also played the congas prior to Pedrito Martinez’s performance:

Other performers at this year’s Love Rocks NYC gig — the fifth annual concert raising money for God’s Love We Deliver — included Jon Bon Jovi, Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, Sara Bareilles, Emily King, Nathaniel Rateliff, Yola, Fantastic Negrito, Grace Potter, Ledisi, and more. Tina Fey also appeared to introduce Bareilles’ “Brave” performance.

While this year’s Love Rocks NYC was a livestream event, a limited audience of frontline workers, sponsors and the artists themselves were able to watch the concert live; by contrast, the previous year’s Love Rocks benefit gig took place in front of a limited audience on the precipice of the Covid-19 pandemic, March 12th, 2020, with co-executive producer Greg Williamson accurately dubbing the show at the time, “the last concert to happen in NYC and likely across the country for quite some time.”