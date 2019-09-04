Warren Haynes, Lukas Nelson, Jamey Johnson Lead Last Waltz Tour

Robbie Robertson has announced an all-star tour celebrating the Band’s legendary farewell concert The Last Waltz. Warren Haynes, Don Was, Jamey Johnson and Lukas Nelson are among the artists that will take part in the 12-date The Last Waltz Tour 2019: A Celebration of The Band’s Historic Farewell Concert.

Robertson and Blackbird Presents – which previously organized Last Waltz tribute shows in New Orleans as well as a 40th anniversary tour – will recreate the legendary 1976 Thanksgiving gig that was immortalized in the greatest concert film of all time.

“It is such an honor that the musical celebration of the Last Waltz and the Band carries on today,” Robertson said of the trek in a statement. “Blackbird Presents and this extraordinary lineup of talent makes me proud to be a part of this ongoing and wonderful tradition.”

John Medeski, Terence Higgins and Mark Mullins and the Levee Horns will also take part in the trek, which kicks off November 5th at Port Chester, New York’s Capitol Theatre and concludes two weeks later at the Chicago Theatre on November 21st. Visit the Last Waltz site for ticket information.

Special guests Cyril Neville, the Radiators’ Dave Malone and guitarist Bob Margolin, who performed alongside Muddy Waters at the original Last Waltz concert, will also feature throughout the tour.

“We are excited to be working closely with Robbie, Warren, Don and our incredible lineup of musicians and special guests on the latest incarnation of The Last Waltz Tour.” Blackbird Presents’ Keith Wortman said in a statement. “This year’s tour will introduce fans to some very special never-heard-before arrangements of the classic hits from that Thanksgiving night in 1976.”

The Last Waltz Tour 2019: A Celebration of The Band’s Historic Farewell Concert Tour Dates

November 5 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

November 6 – Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre

November 7 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom

November 8 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

November 10 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 11 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

November 14 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

November 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

November 17 – St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

November 18 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC

November 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

November 21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre